Gang members release 11 guards held hostage in Guatemalan prisons

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Gang members released 11 guards overnight who they had held hostage for most of a day in two Guatemalan prisons, demanding that authorities move their imprisoned leaders to other facilities.

Deputy Security Minister José Portillo confirmed the guards’ release shortly before midnight Tuesday, but didn't provide any details. It remained unclear on Wednesday what, if any, concessions the government made to win their release. Authorities had retaken control of both prisons.

Riots had broken out early Tuesday in two prisons in Guatemala City, where the guards were captured by members of the rival Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha gangs. A guard and an inmate who suffered bullet wounds in the melee were evacuated during the course of the day to receive medical treatment.

Videos circulated online by the prisoners showed the guards blindfolded with their hands bound. In one, a prisoner read a statement saying the gangs wanted their leaders returned to the prisons where they were previously housed, something Guatemala’s interior minister had earlier ruled out.

