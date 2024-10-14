China holds large naval and air force exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China was holding large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday.

China’s Defense Ministry said the drills were a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called the drills a provocation and said its forces were prepared to respond.

