Blast at ministry compound in Kabul kills 1 person and injures 3

A blast at a government ministry compound in Kabul killed one person and injured three, a spokesman said Thursday.

Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for the Urban Development and Housing Ministry, said a man had attempted to carry out an attack inside the compound but was killed by guards before he reached his target.

There was an explosion due to the incident, leading to casualties, according to the spokesperson. He did not clarify the source of the blast and provided no further details.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attempted assault.

On Tuesday, at least five people died and more than seven were injured in a bombing near a bank in the northern province of Kunduz. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack, although they gave higher casualty figures.

