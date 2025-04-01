Authorities in Iceland evacuate southwestern town and Blue Lagoon spa over fear of volcanic eruption

LONDON — (AP) — Authorities evacuated a town and the Blue Lagoon spa in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday as a volcano threatened to erupt for the eighth time.

Magma began flowing at a volcano near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV said. The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

The magma flow was accompanied by an intense earthquake storm similar to previous eruptions, Tuesday, the Icelandic Met Office said.

“No magma has reached the surface as of now, but an eruption is likely to occur,’’ the office said.

