3 Bulgarians convicted of spying for Russia across Europe from base in UK

LONDON — (AP) — Three Bulgarian nationals were convicted on Friday by a London jury of spying for Russia.

The trio based in the U.K. were accused of putting lives in danger as they acted on orders on behalf of Russia to carry out surveillance across Europe.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were convicted Friday at London's Central Criminal Court after a trial that began in November.

