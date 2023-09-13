Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's staff say he carried on an extramarital affair is expected to testify in the Republican's impeachment trial Wednesday.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment called the woman, Laura Olson, on Wednesday morning. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the judge over the trial in the Texas Senate, said she cannot testify until the afternoon because of the procedural rules.

Paxton's affair has taken a central role in the historic proceeding, with several of his former senior employees testifying they believed it explained why Paxton was using his office to aid a wealthy donor who employed the woman.

Olsen will take the witness stand in the Texas Senate across from Paxton's wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is attending the trial but is not allowed to vote on whether her husband should be removed from office. Ken Paxton, however, has not attended most of the proceeding after entering not guilty pleas.

Olson’s testimony will be the first time the public has heard her account of her relationship with Texas’ top law enforcement officer and his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was indicted this summer on charges of making false statements to banks. Paul has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.