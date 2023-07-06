White House responds to discovery of cocaine near a visitors’ entrance in the West Wing

(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that the White House has responded to the reports of an amount of cocaine discovered near a visitors’ entrance, near a well-traveled area of the West Wing.

After being originally found on Sunday, the incident has lead to a wide range of theories about its origin, including questions about security protocols at the White House. Senior law enforcement officials say that the leading theory is that the small baggie of white powder came from a tourist.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, responding to a question from a journalist, said that “the President and the First Lady and their family were not here this weekend [...], they left on Friday and returned just yesterday. Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House- West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors come through this particular area.”

She added that President Biden has been briefed on the matter, and he considers its investigation a high priority.





©2023 Cox Media Group