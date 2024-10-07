What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida

Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the Florida coastline, Milton has strengthened rapidly into a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward the state.

The system is threatening the densely populated Tampa metro area — which has a population of more than 3.3 million people — with a potential direct hit and menacing the same stretch of coastline that was battered by Helene.

Traffic was thick on Interstate 75 heading north Monday as evacuees fled in advance of the Milton. Crews are also hurrying to clear debris left by Helene.

Follow AP's coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/weather.

When will Milton make landfall?

According to the National Hurricane Center's Live Hurricane Tracker, Milton will make landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday. It's expected to weaken slightly to a Category 3 storm when it hits the shore in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a head-on hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

It could retain hurricane strength as it churns across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean. That would largely spare other states ravaged by Helene, which killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Carolinas.

Where is the storm now?

Milton intensified quickly Monday over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing Monday afternoon that the hurricane is already far stronger than what was predicted two days ago.

With maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (285 kph), the National Hurricane Center said, the storm’s center was about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) southwest of Tampa by late afternoon.

The Tampa Bay area is still rebounding from Helene and its powerful surge.

How bad is damage expected to be?

The entire Gulf Coast of Florida is especially vulnerable to storm surge.

Hurricane Helene came ashore some 150 miles (240 kilometers) away from Tampa in the Florida Panhandle and still managed to cause drowning deaths in the Tampa area due to surges of around 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.5 meters) above normal tide levels.

Forecasters warned of a possible 8- to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay. That’s the highest ever predicted for the region and nearly double the levels reached two weeks ago during Helene, said National Hurricane Center spokeswoman Maria Torres.

The storm could also bring widespread flooding. Five to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain was forecast for mainland Florida and the Keys, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) expected in some places.

What if I have travel plans to that part of Florida?

Tampa International Airport said it will stop flights at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The airport posted on X that it is not a shelter for people or their cars.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it is in a mandatory evacuation zone and will close after the last flight leaves on Tuesday.

How is Mexico preparing?

Mexican officials are organizing buses to evacuate people from the low-lying coastal city of Progreso on the Yucatan peninsula after Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said Hurricane Milton “may hit between Celestun and Progreso” late Monday or early Tuesday.

Celestun, on the western corner of the peninsula, is a low-lying nature reserve home to tens of thousands of flamingos. Progreso, to the east, is a shipping and cruise ship port with a population of about 40,000.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.