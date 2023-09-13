Weird News

Wandering bull moose is captured in downtown Santa Fe, moved to habitat in northern New Mexico

Moose On The Loose This photo provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows authorities surrounding a bull moose in Santa Fe on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Authorities say the wandering bull moose was captured and relocated to a suitable habitat after it was first spotted Tuesday morning. (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — A wandering bull moose was captured in downtown Santa Fe and relocated to a suitable habitat in northern New Mexico, authorities said.

State Game and Fish officials and Animal Service Officers for the city said the moose was spotted about 8 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Marcy Park.

Officers set up a perimeter to protect residents and pedestrians in the park, which is a popular walking area.

Authorities said a bull moose can be aggressive toward humans and pets, especially during the breeding season, which begins in late September.

The moose was sedated with a tranquilizer dart and loaded onto a trailer before being evaluated by a Game and Fish Department veterinarian and determined to be in good health.

Department biologists estimate the moose weighed more than 900 pounds (400 kilograms) and was 4 to 5 years old.

Game and Fish officials said moose are a protected game animal in New Mexico and there is not an open hunting season for them.

