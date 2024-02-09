Weird News

Sheriff's deputies corral wayward kangaroo near pool at Florida apartment complex

Kangaroo Florida Pool In this image provided by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, a kangaroo is loose at a an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies and reunited with its owner after checking for proper registration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.

“I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo,” the unidentified woman says. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

Deputies were able to figure out the animal's owner and reunite them after checking for its proper registration, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.

