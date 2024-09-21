Lizard on track halts Formula 1 practice in Singapore

SINGAPORE — (AP) — A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he'd seen the lizard in the middle of the track.

Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after.

Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice session the day before.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.