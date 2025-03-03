Valdosta 7-day weather forecast

News

By Stacker
Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. (ESOlex // Shutterstock/ESOlex // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Valdosta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 42 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 65 °F, low of 42 °F (32% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 77 °F, low of 48 °F (55% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:56 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (72% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 60 °F, low of 44 °F (37% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (27% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 78 °F, low of 54 °F (62% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:36 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 68 °F, low of 48 °F (72% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:37 PM

