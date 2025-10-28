US obesity rates decline as use of weight loss drugs surge

WASHINGTON, DC — According to a survey by the Gallup National Health and Wellbeing Index which has just been released, obesity rates in the US have fallen from almost 40% to 37%.

This is the first time that has happened in over 10 years. Roughly 7.6 million fewer adults are obese compared to three years ago.

The decline may be due to injectable weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. Just over 12% of adults now report using these injectable medications for weight loss which has more than doubled from last year.

However, while Americans are losing weight, the survey also found that diagnoses of diabetes have now reached an all-time high of 13.8%.