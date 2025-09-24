News

U.S. Department of Transportation reaches hiring goal for air traffic controllers

By WSB Radio News Staff
Sign in front of the FAA building in Washington, D.C. (P_Wei/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation says it has met its goal of hiring 2,000 air traffic controllers this year, part of an effort to address an ongoing shortage of critical aviation safety workers at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said recruitment has accelerated since January’s deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, which killed 67 people.

In response, salaries for trainees at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy were boosted by 30 percent to attract more candidates.

