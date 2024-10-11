News

US consumer sentiment slips in October on frustration over high prices

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

Consumer Sentiment FILE - Motorists fill up the tanks of their vehicles at a Costco warehouse gasoline station Sept. 12, 2024, in Thornton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans’ outlook on the economy soured a bit this month after two months of small gains, according to the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday.

The index slipped to 68.9 in October from 70.1 in September, which had been its highest reading since May. "Consumers continue to express frustration over high prices," said Joanne Hsu, director of consumer surveys at University of Michigan.

Many consumers appear to be reserving judgement about the economy while they wait for the presidential campaign to finish, Hsu added.

The survey bottomed out in June 2022, when inflation peaked at 9.1%, and has since risen by about 40%, though it remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. In October, Republicans reported a much clearer drop in sentiment than Democrats.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!