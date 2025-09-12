Uber sued by DOJ for allegedly discriminating against people with physical disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC — Uber is being sued by the US Justice Department for allegedly discriminating against people with physical disabilities.

The lawsuit claims Uber and its drivers routinely refuse to serve individuals with disabilities, including individuals who travel with service animals or who use stowable wheelchairs.

Uber is also accused of charging extra fees for riders who need special accommodations, including cancellation fees when service is denied.

Uber says drivers who violate ADA laws are disciplined and even deactivated.