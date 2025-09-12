News

Uber sued by DOJ for allegedly discriminating against people with physical disabilities

By WSB Radio News Staff
Uber Drivers Win Supreme Court Appeal To Be Considered Workers CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 19: A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car on February 19, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Uber drivers in the UK have won a six-year battle to be recognised as workers by the taxi firm and not self-employed. This could mean they are now entitled to the minimum wage and paid holiday. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, DC — Uber is being sued by the US Justice Department for allegedly discriminating against people with physical disabilities.

The lawsuit claims Uber and its drivers routinely refuse to serve individuals with disabilities, including individuals who travel with service animals or who use stowable wheelchairs.

Uber is also accused of charging extra fees for riders who need special accommodations, including cancellation fees when service is denied.

Uber says drivers who violate ADA laws are disciplined and even deactivated.

