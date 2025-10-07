Two years after Hamas attack, hope for peace talks grow

ATLANTA — Tuesday October 7th, marks two years since Hamas militants attacked a music festival in Israel, an assault that killed 1,200 people and led to 250 others being taken hostage, sparking a war that continues to claim lives in both Israel and Gaza.

As discussions continue in Egypt aimed at reaching a peace agreement, President Trump has expressed optimism that a deal could soon be reached. But Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says significant challenges remain.

“Hamas wants the Israelis out of Gaza, and no Israeli government sort of decommissioning Hamas’s weapon and getting a stabilization force on ground rooted from Palestinian government, is going to leave Gaza,” Miller said.

The negotiations also include efforts to bring home the remaining 48 hostages still being held in Gaza. Palestinian and Egyptian officials say they are focused on “creating the field conditions” for an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

In metro Atlanta, members of the Jewish community are marking the solemn anniversary with reflection and remembrance. Dov Wilker, Atlanta regional director for the American Jewish Committee, says the timing of the anniversary, which falls on a Jewish holiday, has prompted many to spend the day sharing the stories of the hostages still held by Hamas.

Wilker says that while optimism remains about the latest cease-fire talks and the potential for peace, Jewish communities continue to face challenges at home.

“The financial cost of security for us is significant, the precautions we have to take on a daily basis are obscene,” he said. Still, Wilker added, “Our hope is that there will be a shift in the way people interact with and engage the Jewish community.”

The two-year conflict has resulted in thousands more deaths in both Israel and Gaza, as global attention remains focused on whether peace efforts can finally be agreed upon.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story