Trump says he will impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the US

By WSB Radio News Staff
President Donald Trump (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump announced Monday on Truth Social that he intends to impose a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside of the United States.

Trump did not provide details on when the tariff could take effect or how it would be implemented. According to CNN, if carried out, it would represent the first time his administration has applied such a measure to an entertainment service rather than a physical product.

The president has previously voiced frustration with international film production. Back in May, he threatened similar penalties, arguing that foreign governments lure movie studios with tax breaks and incentives that have pulled work away from the U.S. In his latest post, Trump also singled out California, saying the state’s film industry “has been particularly hard hit.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

