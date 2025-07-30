Trump announces 25% tariff on India starting Aug. 1, unspecified penalties for buying Russian energy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil.

Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday that India “is our friend” but its “Tariffs are far too high” on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which Trump said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional “penalty” starting on Friday as part of the launch of the administration’s revised tariffs on multiple countries.

India and Russia have close relations, and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

