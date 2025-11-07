Trump administration seeks to halt SNAP food aid payments after a court order

BOSTON — President Donald Trump's administration asked a federal appeals court Friday to block a judge's order that it distribute November's full monthly SNAP benefits amid a U.S. government shutdown, even as at least some states said they were moving quickly to get the money to people.

U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. had given Trump's administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But Trump's administration asked the appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund.

The court filing came even as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said on Friday that some SNAP recipients in the state already had received their full November payments overnight on Thursday.

“We’ve received confirmation that payments went through, including members reporting they can now see their balances,” she said.

The court wrangling prolonged weeks of uncertainty for the food program that serves about 1 in 8 Americans, mostly with lower incomes.

