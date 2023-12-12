Yvette Nicole Brown announces engagement

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown announced Tuesday that she is engaged.

The “Community” actress, 52, shared the news while guest co-hosting “The View.”

“I have some news,” she said “Well, I heard that ‘The View’ is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged.”

Brown said she met her fiancé, actor Anthony Davis, when they were in their 20s. They took an acting class together in church and became friends, she said.

At the time, he was married. The pair lost touch for years before he reached out to her following the death of her mother in 2021. By then, he was divorced, Brown said.

She said she felt like his mom and hers helped to bring them together.

“He’s just wonderful,” she said. Later, she added, “He’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a good, kind, loving man.”

Davis proposed while they were celebrating after her high school, Warrensville Heights High School in Ohio, named an auditorium for her, Entertainment Weekly reported. A dedication ceremony was held on Oct. 14.

“We were at a party, and he gave me a scratcher, and on the scratcher, it said, ‘Will you marry me?’” Brown said Tuesday. “I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man.”

Davis was in the audience for Tuesday’s announcement.

“She’s just the most beautiful person in the world,” he said.

