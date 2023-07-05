Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero suspended for rest of season under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK — New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the 2023 season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, officials announced Wednesday.

Cordero, 31, a four-year major league veteran who joined the Yankees this season, agreed to a 76-game suspension, ESPN reported.

“Consistent with the terms of the policy, Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board,” MLB said in a statement.

The Yankees said they are “fully supportive” of MLB’s investigation and disciplinary action, The Athletic reported.

“There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy,” the team said in a statement.

Other players who have been suspended via MLB’s policy, which was negotiated with the MLB Players Association, include Trevor Bauer (324 games, later reduced on appeal to 194), Sam Dyson (162), Jose Torres (100), Hector Olivera (82) and Domingo Germán (81), ESPN reported.

Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees recalled RHP Randy Vásquez (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Last week, Germán pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that team officials were notified about an investigation involving Cordero “probably within the last week of so.”

“My biggest thing right now is feeling for the situation and hoping and praying that something good comes out of it and there’s maturity, growth and healing in whatever is going on,” Boone said. “As far as bullpen, I wouldn’t even say that’s secondary. Baseball, we’ll deal with that. This is real life and a much more serious situation that’s going on.”

Cordero had emerged as a key component of the Yankees’ bullpen after not pitching in the majors since 2020, ESPN reported. The Yankees’ relievers have a 2.82 ERA, the best in the major leagues, and have allowed the fewest home runs, according to the sports news outlet.

Cordero had not allowed a run in 23 of his 31 appearances for the Yankees this year as a middle reliever, ESPN reported. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 32 2/3 innings this year, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Cordero signed with the Yankees in 2022 and spent last season in the minors. He broke into the majors in 2018 with the Washington Nationals and has also pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

His career record is 6-7 with a 4.36 ERA.