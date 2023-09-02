X, formerly known as Twitter, may start collecting biometric data, employment information

In an updated privacy policy, X, formerly known as Twitter, says that the company will start collecting biometric as well as employment information from the platform’s users.

>> Read more trending news

X says that the changes will not go into effect until Sept. 29, according to CNBC.

For premium X users, the company reportedly will give them an option to provide a government-issued ID and a selfie image in order for verification reasons, CNN says.

The collection of biometric data is expected to be gathered only from X Premium users, CBS News says. It’s not clear if this will reach nonpaying X users.

The move to collect biometric data comes after the company earlier this year introduced its subscription verification model that requires government-issued identification to get a blue checkmark on their accounts as a way to get rid of bots and fake accounts, X says, according to CBS News.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the policy said, according to CNN.

“When you use our services, we collect information about how you use our products and services. We use that information to provide you with products and services, to help keep X more secure and respectful for everyone, and more relevant to you,” X said in its updated privacy policy.

The reason that X could be collecting employment information such as “employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement” and so forth is to suggest possible job openings for its users, CNN reported.

It’s not yet clear how X plans to used the data it intends to collect, CNBC reported.

Elon Musk on X posted Thursday that the company will also give users the ability to make voice and video calls from the platform, according to The Associated Press. He said that the calls will work on Apple and Android devices and “no phone numbers needed.”

For more information on X’s privacy policy, you can read it on X’s website.