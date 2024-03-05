Woman held captive for several days in basement, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of holding a woman against her will in a Nashville basement for several days before she finally escaped, authorities said.

Liddon Crutcher, 53, of Nashville, was arrested Sunday and charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County online court records.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the victim went to Crutcher’s home on Feb. 27 to check on the suspect, who was a friend, WKRN-TV reported.

During the visit, Crutcher allegedly became “agitated” and said the victim’s former husband was going to “force him to lose his house,” according to WSMV-TV, which cited an arrest affidavit.

According to police, Crutcher allegedly forced the woman into the basement for four days, locking the door with a deadbolt to trap her inside the residence, WZTV reported.

The affidavit stated that on March 1, Crutcher entered the basement and told the victim he was “going to kill her,” according to WKRN. The man allegedly attempted to hit the victim in the head with a hammer, but she made him miss. Instead, the blow from the hammer landed on her foot, WZTV reported.

The victim said the Crutcher also had his dog bite her, the affidavit stated.

Police said the woman was able to wake other residents in the house, who forced Crutcher to free her, according to the television station.

She went to a neighbor’s home and called authorities, who subsequently arrested Crutcher on March 3 after conducting an investigation, WSMV reported.

Crutcher remains in jail, with his bail set at $75,000, online records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to court records.

