Woman falls into high-rise apartment building trash chute, dies

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton, Ohio, woman died after she fell into a trash chute and became stuck.

WHIO reported that Kathie-Lee Griffin, 44, fell into the trash chute from the seventh floor of the apartment building along Dayton Towers Drive.

Police Maj. Brian Johns said Griffin was “severely entangled in the trash compactor,” but was able to be removed after about 90 minutes.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, WHIO reported.

