Trending

Woman doing yard work killed by fallen tree

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Tammy Smith died while doing yard work.

Woman killed: File photo. A 42-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a fallen tree on Saturday. (TheLittleCactus/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman doing yard work was killed when she was struck by a fallen tree, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Tammy Smith, 42, of Chambersburg, died between about 3 p.m. and 4:52 p.m. EST Saturday in Greene Township, the Patriot-News reported.

According to a state police report, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is listed as accidental on the release.

The Daily Voice reported that Smith was driving a 2020 Kioti tractor while doing yard work on the property when the tree toppled onto her. It is unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Smith worked as a nurse for Chambersburg Health Services since October 2007, according to her LinkedIn.

Greene Township is located about 160 miles west of Philadelphia.

Latest trending news:

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!