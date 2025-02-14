Woman accused of shoplifting banned from every US Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested in Memphis after being accused of shoplifting from Walmart.

But it wasn’t a normal arrest. The woman has been banned from every Walmart in the country.

The woman was identified as Ashley Cross and police said she was using an old barcode at a self-checkout to ring up everything she was buying for $1 each, WREG reported.

Police said she used the barcode to get 11 packs of ramen noodles, women’s boots, blue jeans and a t-shirt. The total real cost would have been $137.34.

Cross, who was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise of less than $1,000, was taken to jail on a $7,500 bond, USA Today reported.

The other issue is that Cross is on the Authorization of Agency list that bars her from any Walmart in the United States for previous shoplifting cases.

A company issues an Authorization of Agency list which allows police to take action against someone who has trespassed, including arresting them, according to USA Today.

Cross had been found guilty of shoplifting from several stores over the past five years, the publication found.

Cross was with another woman who was accused of using the barcode to purchase a backpack, two bras, a lash kit and a car accessory. The total for that purchase would have been $57.86. She received a misdemeanor citation for theft of property, WREG reported.





