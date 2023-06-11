WNBA: Brittney Griner, teammates confronted at Dallas airport by ‘provocateur’

DALLAS — Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” YouTube personality on Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the WBNA said in a statement.

Griner and the Mercury were flying from Texas to Indiana after playing in Arlington twice this week to face the Dallas Wings when they were confronted, ESPN reported.

Griner was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia last year. Saturday’s incident was first mentioned by Mercury forward Brianna Turner, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Turner tweeted that there was “excessive harassment” at the airport.

“Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable,” Turner tweeted. “Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”

Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 10, 2023

The WNBA said in a statement that the incident was orchestrated by a “social media figure and provocateur.”

“His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate,” the league wrote.

A Twitter user posted a video that appeared to show part of the incident, according to The Associated Press.

“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority,” the league said. “Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players.”

The WNBA has released a statement regarding an incident that happened today in which Brittney Griner was apparently harassed at an airport pic.twitter.com/aJ0ZCHPtkl — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 10, 2023

WNBA teams have flown commercially during the regular season since the league was formed in 1997, the AP reported. The league typically does not allow teams to charter flights because it could create a competitive advantage for teams who can afford to pay for them.

Griner was facing years in a penal colony in Russia after she was there playing basketball during the WNBA offseason. Officials found cannabis oil in her luggage in February 2022.

Griner was imprisoned on drug charges and was convicted in court, but returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9, 2022, as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow that saw arms dealer Viktor Bout sent to Russia.

Bout, who was once known as the “Merchant of Death,” was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he planned to illegally sell weapons, according to the AP.

Alex Stein, a Dallas native who has gained some notoriety for confronting politicians, posted a photograph on Twitter, ESPN reported.

“I just met my favorite WNBA player,” Stein tweeted. “Video coming soon.” Stein also posted a brief clip of him yelling at Griner as she walked through the airport.

Later Saturday, the Mercury released a statement, stating that “the health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority.”

“We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad,” the team said. “We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps.”