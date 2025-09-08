Who took home the 2025 VMAs? See the complete list

Music royalty came together for MTV’s Video Music Awards ceremony in New York.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, was held at the UBS Arena.

Lady Gaga had the most nominations with 12 and took home the Moon Man statue for Artist of the Year, accepting the award from Lenny Kravitz, beating out other entertainers such as Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen.

Overall, she won three of the 12 categories she was nominated for.

She was also double-booked for Sunday night.

As soon as Lady Gaga won her first award for Artist of the Year at the VMAs, she raced across the Big Apple to perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden as part of her “Mayhem” tour, People magazine reported.

She told the VMA audience, “I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden."

The VMAs also broadcast a prerecorded performance of Gaga’s ”Abracadabra" and “The Dead Dance.”

She wasn’t the only icon of the night to take home an award. Ricky Martin was given the Latin Icon Award while Mariah Carey was given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, accepting it from Ariana Grande, ABC News reported. Busta Rhymes was awarded the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

The show paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt came together for a medley of Osbourne’s greatest hits. The set was introduced by Osbourne’s son Jack, and his children, E! News reported

“I wish we could be there with you all tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey,” Jack Osbourne said. “I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.”

Here is the list of winners:

Video of the year

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - WINNER

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - “APT.”

Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”

Best album

Sabrina Carpenter - “Short n’ Sweet” - WINNER

Bad Bunny- “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Kendrick Lamar - “GNX”

Lady Gaga - “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen - “I’m The Problem”

The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Artist of the year

Lady Gaga - WINNER

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Best new artist

Alex Warren - WINNER

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best country

Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - WINNER

Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll - “Liar”

Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU”

Morgan Wallen - “Smile”

Song of the year

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - “APT.” - WINNER

Alex Warren - “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii - “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”

Lorde - “What Was That”

Tate McRae - “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”

Best R&B

Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - WINNER

Chris Brown - “Residuals”

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman”

SZA - “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”

Best alternative

Sombr - “Back to Friends” - WINNER

Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up”

Lola Young - “Messy”

mgk and Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road”

The Marías - “Back to Me”

Best collaboration

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - WINNER

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA - “luther”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - “APT.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - “Sunset Blvd”

Best pop

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - WINNER

Alex Warren - “Ordinary”

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars - “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild”

Best hip-hop

Doechii - “Anxiety” - WINNER

Drake - “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott - “4X4”

Best pop artist

Sabrina Carpenter - WINNER

Ariana Grande

Tate McRae

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Best group

Blackpink - WINNER

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Imagine Dragons

Katseye

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

The Marías

Twenty One Pilots

Best Latin

Shakira - “Soltera” - WINNER

Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin - “Rio”

KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma and Netón Vega - “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos - “Khé?”

Song of summer

Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching” - WINNER

Addison Rae - “Headphones On”

Alex Warren - “Ordinary”

Benson Boone - “Mystical Magical”

Chappell Roan - “The Subway”

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman - “All the Way”

Sombr - “12 to 12”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild”

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County - “Love Me Not”

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae - “What I Want”

Demi Lovato - “Fast”

Doja Cat - “Jealous Type”

Jessie Murph - “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber - “Daisies”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea - “Shake It to the Max (FLY)” (Remix)

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI - “Golden”

PUSH performance of the year

Katseye - “Touch” - WINNER

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song”

Mark Ambor - “Belong Together”

Lay Bankz - “Graveyard”

Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye”

Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI”

Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS”

Livingston - “Shadow”

Role Model - “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Damiano David - “Next Summer”

Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song”

Best K-pop

LISA ft. Doja Cat and RAYE - “Born Again” - WINNER

aespa - “Whiplash”

JENNIE - “like JENNIE”

Jimin - “Who”

JISOO - “earthquake”

ROSÉ - “toxic till the end”

Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom”

Best Afrobeats

Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - WINNER

Asake and Travis Scott - “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” (Remix)

Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right”

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart”

