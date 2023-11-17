‘Wayne’s World’ star Dana Carvey’s son Dex dies at 32

The eldest son of actor and comedian Dana Carvey, Dex Carvey, died at the age of 32 from an apparent drug overdose, his family announced Thursday.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” Carvey and his wife Paula Carvey said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they concluded their post, according to People Magazine.

Authorities say Dex Carvey’s girlfriend called for help around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Deadline reported. He reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and was found unresponsive.

Dana Carvey, 68, is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” According to KTLA, he was a cast member from 1986 to 1993. He also starred in “Wayne’s World” and “Wayne’s World 2″ with Mike Myers.

Dex Carvey was reportedly following in his father’s footsteps by performing as a stand-up comedian. According to the news outlet, he was the opening act for Dana Carvey’s 2016 Netflix special called “Straight White Male.”

Dex is survived by his parents, his brother and his girlfriend, KTLA reported.

