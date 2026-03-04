Val Chmerkovskiy hospitalized while on tour

“Dancing With the Stars” coach and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy had a health scare while on tour with the show.

Chmerkovskiy posted to social media that he was in the hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

He and the rest of the stars were supposed to have a show at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater on March 1, People magazine reported.

On Tuesday, he added a post saying, “So I got BPPV, which isn’t too bad, thank God. There’s no tumor in my brain, God forbid.”

The “Dancing With the Stars Live” Instagram page had said that Chmerkovskiy would not be able to perform on Sunday, “due to an unforeseen and last-minute illness.”

Vertigo is a “sensation that the environment around you is spinning in circles,” the Cleveland Clinic said.

It “is a symptom of lots of health conditions rather than a disease itself, but it can occur along with other symptoms,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The most common type is peripheral vertigo and happens in either the inner ear or the vestibular nerve.

BPPV, which Chmerkovskiy mentioned, stands for Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Certain changes in the head’s position most often set them off. This might happen from tipping the head up or down, lying down, or turning over or sitting up in bed,” the Mayo Clinic said.

Basically, it is when the crystals in the otolith organs, referenced by Chmerkovskiy, move out of place, making a person sensitive to head position changes.

