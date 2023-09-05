Trending

United Airlines flights delayed by equipment outage

An equipment outage prompted United Airlines to request a ground stop for all of its flights on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The stop applied to all United Airlines flights across the U.S. and came after hundreds of people reported issues with the airline’s website on the outage tracking site DownDetector. It was canceled around 1:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” airline officials said in a statement posted on social media. “Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available.”

It was not immediately clear what equipment was impacted by the outage or how long delays might last.

