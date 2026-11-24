U2 is hitting the road next year.

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The legendary band will embark on a 15-night run starting in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 13 and ending at BC Place in Vancouver on Oct. 18, The Associated Press reported.

U2 had already announced stops in Latin America, Europe and the U.K. as part of the “Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027.”

This is the first major tour since 2019’s leg of “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour, Rolling Stone reported.

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Country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and The War on Drugs are set to open.

“It’s going to be a stadium tour. And I think when people come to a stadium show, they want to experience the classics,” bassist Adam Clayton told the AP. “We’ll probably line up the songs that we definitely can’t not play and try and fit many of the new songs around that.”

The Edge says there is a story behind the tour.

We have an overarching concept for the tour, and it leans toward that aspect of U2 music that is more about celebration and the attempt to create a special evening of not just of music, but of coming together," he told the AP.

Subscriber presale launches Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time at U2.com, a Visa cardholder presale on Dec. 2, an artist presale on Dec. 3, with remaining tickets sold during general sale on Dec. 4.

Registration for the artist presale is open now through Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, Rolling Stone reported.

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“Carnaval de Luz” is U2’s 16th studio album and the first new material since 2017’s “Songs of Experience.”

Here are the North American stops:

Aug. 13: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Aug. 17: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Aug. 20: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Aug. 26: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 28: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 3: Soldier Field, Chicago

Sept. 7: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Sept. 9: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Sept. 14: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sept. 27: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Oct. 1: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Oct. 2: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Oct. 9: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Oct. 15: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Oct. 18: BC Place, Vancouver

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