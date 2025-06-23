Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Trending

WASHINGTON, DC — US President Donald Trump announced Monday evening a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that he hopes will become permanent.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED,” the president wrote on social media.

This is a developing story.

