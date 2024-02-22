Trending

Touchdown: Travis Kelce lands in Australia to join Taylor Swift during her tour

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Super kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SYDNEY, Australia — This was a different kind of touchdown for Travis Kelce.

>> Read more trending news

The Kansas City Chiefs’ three-time Super Bowl champion landed halfway around the world in Australia early Thursday to attend girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concerts this weekend in Sydney, The Kansas City Star reported.

Kelce touched down at Sydney Airport shortly before 9 a.m. local time (or 4 p.m. CST Kansas City time on Wednesday), according to 9 News Australia. Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, will perform in Sydney on Friday in the first of four shows at Accor Stadium, the news outlet reported.

Approximately 8,000 people tracked the jet online after it left Honolulu, according to the Star.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Kelce made the trip to Australia with his friend, former NFL tight end Ross Travis.

Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seal overtime win with a kiss

Kelce and Swift, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, were last seen together in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl LVIII in only the second overtime game in the series history. Swift flew from Japan to make it to Allegiant Stadium for the game before returning overseas to start the Australia leg of her Eras Tour.

2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kelce’s father told the Morning Herald on Tuesday that the player was at a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.

“Travis said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments,” Ed Kelce told the newspaper.

Swift landed in Melbourne from Honolulu, on Feb. 15 before performing three sold-out shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, SkyNews Australia reported.

2 men charged in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Swift is scheduled to begin the European leg of her Eras Tour performances on May 9 in Paris and will play shows throughout the continent until late August, according to People.

Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade in Kansas City, but the festivities were marred when gunfire erupted. One person, a popular local disc jockey, was killed and multiple people were injured in the downtown shooting west of Union Station.

Image 1 of 16

Taylor Swift: Singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively chat before Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Image 1 of 25

Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!