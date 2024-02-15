‘This Is Me… Now’: Jennifer Lopez announces first tour in 5 years

Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the road this summer to celebrate her upcoming album, “This Is Me... Now.”
Lopez’s upcoming tour will be her first tour since her 2019 “It’s My Party” tour, according to Variety.
Live Nation announced the tour on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. The tour will be a follow-up to her ninth studio album.
Lopez will have shows in over 30 cities across the country starting on July 26 through Aug. 31, according to Rolling Stone. She is expected to make stops in Miami, Los Angeles and New York.
Tickets for Lopez’s tour will have a pre-sale for the J.Lo fan club that starts on Feb. 20 with a general ticket sale on Feb. 23, Rolling Stone reported. Supporting acts have not yet been announced.
Full list of tour dates, per OnTheJLo.com:
- June 26 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- June 28 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- July 02 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- July 03 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
- July 05 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
- July 06 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- July 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- July 13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- July 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- July 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- July 19 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
- July 20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- July 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- July 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- July 26 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- July 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- July 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- July 31 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Aug. 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Aug. 07 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Aug. 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- Aug. 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Aug. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Aug. 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Aug. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Aug. 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Aug. 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Aug. 30 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Aug. 31 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
The album and accompanying film will both be released on Feb. 16 with “This Is Me...Now: The Film” coming to Prime Video. Her first single, “Can’t Get Enough” was released on Jan. 10.
The film premiered Tuesday in Los Angeles and she thanked her husband, Ben Affleck, for influencing her new work, according to People Magazine.
“And then there is the person who inspired this for me, who has inspired me my whole life. He just, he inspired an album 20 years ago and I know he hates that I’m doing this right now,” she said.
Lopez called “This Is Me...Now” an album of “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals,” CNN reported.
“This Is Me...Now” is the first studio album Lopez has released since 2014′s “A.K.A.,” People Magazine reported.
More information on the tour can be found on OnTheJLo.com.
©2024 Cox Media Group