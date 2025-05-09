‘That’s so Raven’ star Rondell Sheridan hospitalized; asked fans for help with medical bills

Actor Rondell Sheridan has been admitted to the hospital with a severe case of pancreatitis.

The “That’s So Raven” actor shared his medical problems in a social media post, telling fans that he was on the road and had fallen ill. Doctors thought he had gastric issues and was hospitalized for two days. He then returned home, but had to go back to the hospital immediately.

He said it was instead pancreatitis and had to undergo “tons of tests” while he was in the hospital for nine days.

Rondell was released but quickly went back, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I thought I was on the road to recovery, but it was just for observation. My pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down,” he said.

He asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe to help offset the medical costs because he did not realize that he “was gonna be - and will be - out of work for quite some time.”

After the video post, he did a second Instagram post to update fans and followers on Thursday night that he was going to a higher-level of care hospital where doctors were going to “perform a procedure to relieve pressure” in his pancreas.

The 66-year-old actor, according to the fundraising campaign, has not worked since mid-April, the Los Angeles Times reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $77,000, more than double the $35,000 asked for.

He and Raven-Symoné reunited about a week before he was sent to the hospital on her podcast “Tea Time,” according to the newspaper.

Sheridan played Raven-Simoné’s father on “That’s So Raven” and the two spinoffs, “Cory in the House” and “Raven’s Home,” NBC News reported.

