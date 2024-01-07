Teens survive after car crashes, lands on a roof of a house

PULASKI, Tenn. — Five people were inside a car when it crashed and landed on a roof in Pulaski, Tennessee on Wednesday. Officials said they all survived.

>> Read more trending news

Pulaski Police Department said the car was traveling at a high-speed rate Wednesday night on South Rhodes Street, according to WSMV. The car ended up hitting a utility pole up against a house. That house was vacant at the time of the crash.

Giles County Fire and Rescue said that four out of the five teenagers inside the car had to be extracted from the car. One of them was able to get out of the car by themselves. All patients were transported to the hospital and appeared to be doing well.

The crash was so bad that the car went airborne and ended up on the roof of a house, WTVF reported.

“If it’s all four wheels on the ground, it’s one thing, but when you have a vehicle at a 45-degree angle on its nose and the rear end on the house, it changes the dynamics a little bit,” said Bill Myers, Giles County’s Director of Emergency Services, according to the news outlet.

The Pulaski Police Department said that speed was a factor in the crash, WTVF reported.

The crash caused a power outage in the area for multiple hours and multiple agencies responded to the scene, WSMV reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group