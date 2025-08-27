Taylor, Travis engagement: Ed Kelce gives details on when and where his son popped the question

Ed Kelce, the father of the soon-to-be Mr. Taylor Swift, is spilling the beans on the big engagement announcement, including where Travis asked Taylor to marry him and when it happened.

While neither Travis Kelce or Swift shared the details other than their social media posts, his father did, the “Today” show reported

The elder Kelce spoke with WEWS, telling the news station that his son got down on one knee about two weeks ago.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed Kelce told WEWS. “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Ed Kelce said his soon-to-be in-law and Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, was telling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end the same thing, WEWS reported.

So Travis asked Taylor to marry him at his garden at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ ... they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed Kelce told the station. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

He found out the news via FaceTime when he was at the Philadelphia Eagles’ open practice.

“So at that practice ... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know,” Ed Kelce shared.

While he did not say when he was at practice and got the FaceTime call, the “Today” show said the most recent public practice on a Sunday, the day he said it happened, was on Aug. 10.

He said it happened “about a week ago” but that it would not have been announced until they were ready.

“He said, ‘Whenever Taylor says so,’” Ed Kelce said his son told him, according to “Today.”

As for the wedding details, Taylor’s future father-in-law said no planning has started yet.

The couple started dating in 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

0 of 13

©2024 Cox Media Group