Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding set for Friday at Madison Square Garden, AP reports

NEW YORK — Details remain hazy, but it appears that pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will hold their wedding on Friday night, The Associated Press reported.

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A law enforcement official briefed on the security plans for the event spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.

Security will be tight for the private, two-day event.

On Thursday, officers with the New York Police Department, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department and Amtrak police will be deployed around the Garden, The New York Times reported. A memo to the departments described the activity in Manhattan is titled “Taylor Swift wedding at Madison Square Garden,” according to the newspaper.

The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the AP reported. According to the New York Post, the rehearsal with 100 guests will take place at the Garden’s Infosys Theater from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

On the wedding day, doors open for guests at 3:30 p.m. ET, with cocktail hour beginning at 4 p.m. on the sixth-floor concourse, according to the newspaper. The wedding ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on the MSG arena floor, with 1,000 guests expected to attend.

The reception at MSG will last from 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. ET, the Post reported.

[ Wedding bell clues: Are Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce nuptials set for Madison Square Garden? ]

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025. No specifics about wedding plans have been publicly confirmed by the couple, the AP reported..

Madison Square Garden is no stranger to big events. It has hosted the Concert for Bangladesh (1971), the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier “Fight of the Century” (1971) and Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (1962).

It was also the site of singer Sly Stone’s wedding in 1974 to actress Kathy Silva, and a mass ceremony officiated by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon in 1982.

“We are fully prepared,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference on Wednesday. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that.”

The arena has guarded entrances, a secure garage and a lack of windows, which should guard the privacy of the event.

It is shaping up to be a big event in the Big Apple, but NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the department was ready. The wedding adds to an already challenging weekend, with huge Independence Day celebrations, a World Cup match and steamy temperatures part of the mix, the AP reported.

“I would be remiss not to mention an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night,” Tisch told reporters. “The NYPD will, of course, have a detail in place, but I am not going to go into more specifics on that at this time.”

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