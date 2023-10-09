Taylor Swift skips Chiefs-Vikings game in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Swifties in Minnesota hoping to see Taylor Swift at Sunday’s NFL game between the Chiefs and Vikings were disappointed -- the pop singer had a bye week.

Swift was a no-show at the game, which was played at U.S. Bank Stadium, KMSP-TV reported. The singer had attended the Chiefs’ last two games -- against the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Jets at MetLife Stadium -- fueling rumors of a romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But she was nowhere to be found in Minneapolis on Sunday, prompting CBS Sports sportscaster Jim Nantz to deadpan her disappearance.

“Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game,” Nantz said. “She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive.”

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game... She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive. "- Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/En7iKAoBjb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

The camera panned to a Swift fan holding up a sign that asked, “Where’s Taylor,” Billboard reported. Another fan held up a sign noting that Kelce’s No. 87 and 13 -- Swift’s lucky number -- equaled 100%.

“Kelce make a Swift TD,” it read, according to Billboard.

For his part, Kelce did score a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory, catching a 4-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with 2:45 left in the third quarter to give Kansas City a 27-13 lead. Kelce led the Chiefs with 10 catches for 67 yards, according to ESPN.

Kelce had a big day despite injuring his ankle in the second quarter after catching a pass. He went into the locker room for X-rays and returned to the game for the Chiefs’ second possession of the third quarter.

Earlier this week, Kelce said the NFL was “overdoing it a little bit” focusing on his alleged relationship with Swift, CBS Sports reported.

Kelce, speaking with his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast, talked about Swift’s attendance at the Jets game. She was accompanied by actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

“They are not there to get thrown on the TV,” Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s episode. “You never know, you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot. There are certain things you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

It is unclear whether Swift will be in attendance when the Chiefs return home to host the Denver Broncos in a nationally televised game on Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported.

