Trending

Taylor Swift releases tracklist for newly announced album

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift

Taylor's tracks: Taylor Swift revealed the song titles for her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A day after surprising fans by announcing a new album during the 66th Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift released the tracklist for “The Tortured Poets Department” on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The 14-time Grammy Award winner, who won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award on Sunday, shared the names of the 16 songs for the album, which has an April 19 release date, Deadline reported.

There is also a 17th track, titled, “The Manuscript,” according to the entertainment news website.

Swift, who also won the Best Pop Vocal Album with “Midnights,” will have collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine in her upcoming work, Variety reported.

Post Malone will contribute on “Fortnight,” while Florence + the Machine will collaborate on “Florida!!!”

2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift announces new album

A pre-order link on Swift’s website notes that the album will feature a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos, Variety reported.

Here is the tracklist for the double album, according to Deadline.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Tracklist

Side A

“Fortnight” (featuring Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

Side B

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

Florida!!! (featuring Florence + The Machine)

Side C

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

“loml”

Side D

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

Bonus Track: “The Manuscript”


Image 1 of 26

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!