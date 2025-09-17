Taylor Swift to appear on Graham Norton’s show

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be out soon and Taylor Swift is already making the rounds to promote her newest project.

After attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ first home game against the Philadelphia Eagles this season, and less than a month after she announced her engagement to KC tight end Travis Kelce, she is heading over to the UK to appear on an episode of “The Graham Norton Show” on BBC One.

Specifically, she has been slated for episode two of the latest season, with the show airing on Oct. 3, according to the show’s schedule.

That’s the same day that “The Life of a Showgirl” will be released.

Also on the slate are Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Domhnall Gleeson and Jodie Turner-Smith, with a performance from Lewis Capaldi.

It will broadcast live in London at 10:40 p.m. local time, according to Billboard. That is 5:30 p.m. ET

Swift appeared several times on Norton’s show, the first was in 2013. She appeared again in 2014 and had quite a discussion with Monty Python’s John Cleese, insulting her cat Olivia, which, according to Billboard, went viral.

She last appeared in Norton’s show in 2022 with Bono, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott, Wales Online reported.

As for the upcoming wedding between the “English teacher and gym teacher‚" Kelce told Jimmy Fallon, who was substituting as co-host on Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, that the planning is now his priority since his and Patrick Mahomes ' 1587 Prime steakhouse has opened, TMZ reported.

“That’s the next step. That’s the next step in it all,” the future groom said.

He said, “Wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to” catch a football, TMZ reported.

No date has been announced, but Travis Kelce said the couple has agreed on one aspect.

They are not likely to have a DJ, instead opting for live music for the reception.

“I think we’re live music kind of people,” he said, according to TMZ.

