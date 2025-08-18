Taylor Swift announcement: ‘The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection’ variant of new album

For hours, fans of Taylor Swift were probably glued to her website after she posted a cryptic countdown to 2 p.m. ET with no explanation other than the clock followed by “EXPIRES AUGUST 18 AT 2PM ET.”

Her official website was changed to an entirely purple glitter background with the countdown in a mint green, and was redirected from taylorswift.com to store.taylorswift.com/password at about 10 a.m. ET on Monday.

It was posted days after she broke the news of her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” USA Today said the site “reflects her ‘It’s Rapturous’ variant” of the album.

It turns out it was all about another variant of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

This version of the album is called “The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection” and will be a “limited run first and only pressing” with sales available until Aug. 20 at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

There are two editions of “The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection”: the wintergreen & onyx marbled vinyl or the violet shimmer marbled vinyl. Both will cost $29.99 and can be ordered here.

The publication speculated before the countdown ended that it could have been a merchandise drop, the album’s first single, a music video or a documentary.

Swift announced “The Life of a Showgirl” during a two-hour appearance on the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, The New York Times reported last week.

The album is said to have 12 tracks, of which she shared the names:

“The Fate of Ophelia” “Elizabeth Taylor” “Opalite” “Father Figure” “Eldest Daughter” “Ruin The Friendship” “Actually Romantic” “Wi$h Li$t” “Wood” “CANCELLED!” “Honey” “The Life of a Showgirl” (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be released on Oct. 3.

