Taco Bell announces Cinnamon Twists cereal; will be available for a limited time

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taco Bell cereal

A new cereal inspired by a Taco Bell treat, will be available in a few U.S. cities, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday.

The cereal, Cinnamon Twists Cereal, is inspired by the fast-food chain’s cinnamon and sugar-loaded puffed corn twists.

“We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever,” according to a news release from Uber, which says the cereal will be available for a limited time only.

You will not be able to get the cereal online or in stores, but only by using Uber One, Uber Eats, or by signing up for Taco Bell Rewards.

The promotional offer will be available for residents in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas.

Click here to order the cereal if you live in one of the cities above.

