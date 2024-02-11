Super Bowl LVIII: Uber Eats reportedly editing ad that poked fun at peanut allergies

An Uber Eats commercial that is scheduled to air during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday is reportedly being edited to delete a reference to peanut allergies after the joke was criticized by a food allergy advocate group.

>> Read more trending news

Uber Eats, a division of the ride-sharing company, is airing a Super Bowl commercial for the fourth time, Variety reported. The running joke in the spot centers around forgetfulness and features former “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer; soccer great David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham; rapper Jelly Roll; and R&B singer Usher, who is scheduled to be the headline act at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII.

The offending scene in the 60-second commercial that was previewed on Feb. 6 covered only approximately three seconds, and shows a man eating a spoonful of peanut butter from a jar. The man, whose left eye is swollen and who had broken out in hives after an allergic reaction, looks at the label and notes, “There’s peanuts in peanut butter?”

He later adds, “Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”

We're incredibly disappointed by @UberEats' use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough. https://t.co/aKilgfweVd — FARE | Food Allergy Research & Education (@FoodAllergy) February 7, 2024

That did not sit well with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), an advocacy group, on Friday, according to Variety.

“We’re incredibly disappointed by @UberEats’ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad,” the group tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the day after the commercial was previewed. “The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.”

On Friday, Sung Poblete, FARE’s CEO, said that Uber Eats had agreed to air the commercial without a reference to the peanut allergy, USA Today reported.

She said that the company agreed to make the change after receiving backlash on social media, according to the newspaper.

“I have great news to share,” Poblete said in a statement on Friday. “I have spoken with Uber, they are very appreciative of FARE’s valuable perspective and feedback and have made a change to the ad that will air to the Super Bowl’s wide audience, they are editing out the reference to the peanut allergy.

“This is an amazing outcome. FARE would like to thank Uber for listening to our community and making the changes to their Super Bowl ad. After talking with them today, I believe we have a new ally in helping us navigate our journey with our disease.”

BIG news! @UberEats appreciates FARE's perspective and is editing their Super Bowl ad to remove the peanut allergy reference. Huge win for the food allergy community and a step towards change. Thank you for using your voice!

#foodallergyawareness #foodallergyadvocacy pic.twitter.com/R7cMoruqLz — FARE | Food Allergy Research & Education (@FoodAllergy) February 9, 2024

The ad did have a small disclaimer under the peanut butter part of the ad, reminding viewers that “Please please please do not forget there are peanuts in peanut butter.”

Uber has declined to comment about the commercial, Variety reported. The company also had not responded to an email request for comment from USA Today.

© 2024 Cox Media Group