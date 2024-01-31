Super Bowl LVIII: Mattel creating Barbie doll to commemorate big game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — For the first time in her 65-year history, Barbie will be decked out in the colors of this year’s Super Bowl champion.

>> Read more trending news

Ahead of the Feb. 11 game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Mattel Creations announced its first Super Bowl Champion doll, which will be decked out in the colors of the winning team.

According to a news release, the world’s most famous doll will be one of three items offered after the big game. There will also be a Fisher-Price Little People Collector and a UNO Fandom deck available for purchase.

Toy manufacturer Mattel is returning to what it says was a winning game plan last year, and adding some new plays, in a bid to sell collectible toys tied to this year’s Super Bowl. https://t.co/j79io1DTML — Forbes (@Forbes) January 30, 2024

The toys can be pre-ordered, but they will only be issued in the uniform jersey and hat of the winning team, USA Today reported. The Barbie doll will have a $30 price tag, and so will the Little People collectible. The UNO Fandom deck will be sold for $12.

The Little People figurines will feature three players from the winning team, plus a “super fan,” Mattel said in its release.

The Fandom deck will feature the winning team’s official logo, cards featuring players from the champions and a collectible foil card in each pack.

“As football fans across the country get ready for The Big Game, we’re thrilled to offer San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs superfans the chance to commemorate a historic win with these special collectibles from our Fisher-Price, Barbie, and UNO brands,” Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement. “Whichever team reigns supreme on February 11th, Mattel Creations is the place to find that must-have piece of Super Bowl LVIII memorabilia worthy of any collection.”

Last year’s Little People Collector line from Super Bowl LVII included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and a Kansas City super fan.

The Barbie and Fisher-Price items are officially licensed NFL products. Fans and collectors can preorder the items through Feb. 25 at MattelCreations.com/thebiggame. Items will begin shipping in August, Mattel said.

People who preorder the losing team will have their money refunded.

Orders are only valid for U.S. customers.

The Fandom deck will be available in March.

Last year, Mattel asked fans to vote for their Super Bowl favorite by preordering sets featuring the Chiefs or Eagles, Forbes reported. While the Eagles got more preorders, the Chiefs got the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

© 2024 Cox Media Group