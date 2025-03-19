Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore return to Earth; What’s next for the astronauts?

After an extended trip to space finally came to an end on Tuesday, what is next for astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore?

After a more than nine-month trip on the International Space Station, Williams and Wilmore splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, late Tuesday afternoon.

They were accompanied by NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

“Nick, Alek, Butch, Suni on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home,” the crew was told by Mission Control.

They were taken from the SpaceX Freedom capsule.

Williams and Wilmore will have to be examined by medical teams and have tests done since extended stays in space can affect their bodies, weakening bones and muscles and increasing the risk of cataracts and cancer.

Once they get a clean bill of health, they can return to their homes and families.

But they will still have to adjust to life back home.

Williams and Wilmore were in space for 286 days. The U.S. record for staying in space belongs to Frank Rubio who spent 371 days.

They may also experience orthostatic intolerance, or not be able to stand or walk well, because of lightheadedness or fainting.

They may also have a feeling of sensory overload, psychologists say.

“After months in the calm, controlled environment of space, the sensory changes may feel overwhelming. The pull of gravity might feel strange and uncomfortable, natural sunlight could seem too bright, and even everyday smells like grass or food might feel intense at first,” Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic said. “These sensations take time to get used to again.

Normal routines may also prove to be difficult since the ISS is run in a structured environment. When they’re back home, schedules aren’t as strict.

For example, an astronaut who is used to eating at the same time every day might find it tricky to adjust to family mealtimes that aren’t as predictable," Albers said.

