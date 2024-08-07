‘Star Trek,’ ‘Beef’ actress Patti Yasutake dies

Patti Yasutake, who is known for her roles on “Star Trek” and “Beef,” has died.

She was 70 years old.

Her manager confirmed her death, saying that Yasutake died surrounded by her family and friends on Monday after “a long battle with cancer,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Yasutake was born and raised in Gardena and Inglewood, California, Deadline reported.

She graduated from UCLA with an honors degree in theatre and then started her acting career with East West Players, an Asian American theatre group founded by Mako Iwamatsu and James Hong.

She talked about having a difficult time in her early career. “There [were] really no opportunities to have a career as an Asian American actress. I didn’t do martial arts. I didn’t speak a second language. Especially back then, that’s all they saw you as,” she told Netflix’s Tudum last year.

Her first major film role was in the comedy “Gung Ho” and reprised the role in the ABC sitcom sequel. Yasutake also appeared on shows like “Take Five,” “Mr. Belvedere,” “Murphy Brown,” “Grey’s Anatomy” “The Wash,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

Most people, however, know her from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” where she played nurse Alyssa Ogawa. She also portrayed Ogawa in “Star Trek: Generations” and “Star Trek: First Contact.”

Her last role was in “Beef,” playing the mother of Joseph Lee’s character George.

In addition to her work on the small and big screen, Yasutake also had a career on the stage. She was a theatre director, developing and directing several plays such as “Doughball,” “The Single Man” and a revival of “Tea,” according to Variety.

Yasutake leaves behind a brother, sister and several nieces and nephews.

