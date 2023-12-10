Sprint car driver Justin Owen dies after crash during qualifying race

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Veteran sprint car driver Justin Owen died Saturday night from injuries he received from a crash during a qualifying race at the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. He was 26.

>> Read more trending news

Owen, a native of Harrison, Ohio, was competing at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway when he crashed, according to a news release from USAC Racing.

During his qualifying run, Owen drifted high into Turn 3 and lost control of his vehicle, the Indianapolis Star reported. His race car slammed into the wall and then went airborne, flipping several times before stopping in the middle of the track, according to the newspaper.

Justin Owen, a sprint car competitor for more than a decade, succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash during Saturday’s USAC @AMSOILINC National Sprint Car event at @BurgSpeedway.



USAC send its deepest condolences to his family & friends.



Full Story: https://t.co/COTliIddde pic.twitter.com/YGVypZzS58 — USAC Racing (@USACNation) April 9, 2023

USAC red-flagged the event just before 6:30 p.m. and canceled it 30 minutes later, WXIN-TV reported.

Owen’s death was announced shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to the Star.

Owen won two feature events at Lawrenceburg Speedway and was the track’s reigning champion, WXIN reported.

Owen made two feature starts with USAC at Lawrenceburg in 2019 and 2021, the USAC stated in its news release.

“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow.” Tony Stewart Racing tweeted. “Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”

It’s Never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow. Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.



Godspeed, @OwenTwoSix



-TSR https://t.co/wAhC1Wz9cb — Tony Stewart Racing (@TonyStewart_Rcg) April 9, 2023

According to the USAC release, Owen’s greatest on-track achievements included a victory in the season-ending Dick Gaines Memorial last year. In 2019, he earned three victories, winning at the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway; at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway; and in Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions event.